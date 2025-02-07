Advertisement
Famous Bangladeshi actress Meher Afroz Shaon arrested

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 07, 2025, 12:32 PM IST
In Bangladesh, for the last 2 days, Sheikh Hasina and her supporters are once again the target of fundamentalists.. and now the heat of their hatred has reached the famous Bangladeshi actress. Famous Bangladeshi actress Meher Afroz Shon has been arrested.. Bangladesh Police arrested actress Meher Afroz Shon on charges of treason after she criticized the interim government.मशहूर बांग्लादेशी एक्ट्रेस मेहर अफरोज़ शॉन गिरफ्तार बांग्लादेश में पिछले 2 दिनों से एक बार फिर कट्टरपंथियों के निशाने पर शेख हसीना और उसके समर्थक हैं.. और अब तो उनकी ये नफरत की आंच मशहूर बांग्लादेशी एक्ट्रेस तक पहुंच गई है. मशहूर बांग्लादेशी एक्ट्रेस मेहर अफरोज़ शॉन को गिरफ्तार किया गया है.. बांग्लादेश पुलिस ने अंतरिम सरकार की आलोचना करने के बाद एक्ट्रेस मेहर अफ़रोज़ शॉन को देशद्रोह के आरोप में गिरफ्तार किया. In Bangladesh, for the last 2 days, Sheikh Hasina and her supporters are once again the target of fundamentalists.. and now the heat of their hatred has reached the famous Bangladeshi actress. Famous Bangladeshi actress Meher Afroz Shon has been arrested.. Bangladesh Police arrested actress Meher Afroz Shon on charges of treason after she criticized the interim government.

