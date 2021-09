Famous Viareggio carnival returns after COVID delay

The almost 150-year-old Viareggio Carnival is one of Italy's most popular carnivals, famous for its giant allegorical and satirical floats that depict societal issues. For the first time in history, the 2021 edition (that was to be held in February) was postponed due to COVID-19. This year the COVID pandemic is one of the central themes, along with climate change and social injustice in the US.