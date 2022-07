Famous YouTuber Bhuvan Bam gets injured while shooting for his show Taaza Khabar | Zee English News

YouTuber and actor Bhuvan Bam got injured while shooting for the digital show Taaza Khabar, which also Shriya Pilgaonkar in a lead role. The show will be released on Disney+Hotstar.

| Updated: Jul 23, 2022, 04:23 PM IST

