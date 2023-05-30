NewsVideos
Farmer Leader Naresh Tikait Arrives In Haridwar Where Wrestlers Have Gathered

|Updated: May 30, 2023, 09:20 PM IST
Farmer Leader Naresh Tikait arrives in Haridwar where wrestlers have gathered to immerse their medals in river Ganga as a mark of protest against WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment allegations. He took medals from the wrestlers and sought five-day time.

