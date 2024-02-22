trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723743
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Farmer Protest: Rakesh Tikait Addresses Discusses Incidents At Punjab Borders And MSP Law

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 22, 2024, 03:55 PM IST
Follow Us
Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait addresses concerns about the ongoing farmer protests, incidents at Punjab borders, and the law related to Minimum Support Price (MSP). Mentioning a tragic incident at Khanori border where a farmer lost their life due to police firing, Tikait highlights the gravity of the situation.

All Videos

Concerns Arise Over Thane School Trip: Parent Demands Accountability
Play Icon01:37
Concerns Arise Over Thane School Trip: Parent Demands Accountability
Sachin Tendulkar Jammu Kashmir Visit: Sachin Video Goes viral while batting in Kashmir
Play Icon02:59
Sachin Tendulkar Jammu Kashmir Visit: Sachin Video Goes viral while batting in Kashmir
Video viral: Sana's video with Sania Mirza goes viral
Play Icon02:31
Video viral: Sana's video with Sania Mirza goes viral
Rajasthan Accident News: Uncontrollable Bolero vehicle crushed 5 people
Play Icon04:40
Rajasthan Accident News: Uncontrollable Bolero vehicle crushed 5 people
Bihar News: Tejashwi's big allegation on Nitish Kumar
Play Icon02:52
Bihar News: Tejashwi's big allegation on Nitish Kumar

Trending Videos

Concerns Arise Over Thane School Trip: Parent Demands Accountability
play icon1:37
Concerns Arise Over Thane School Trip: Parent Demands Accountability
Sachin Tendulkar Jammu Kashmir Visit: Sachin Video Goes viral while batting in Kashmir
play icon2:59
Sachin Tendulkar Jammu Kashmir Visit: Sachin Video Goes viral while batting in Kashmir
Video viral: Sana's video with Sania Mirza goes viral
play icon2:31
Video viral: Sana's video with Sania Mirza goes viral
Rajasthan Accident News: Uncontrollable Bolero vehicle crushed 5 people
play icon4:40
Rajasthan Accident News: Uncontrollable Bolero vehicle crushed 5 people
Bihar News: Tejashwi's big allegation on Nitish Kumar
play icon2:52
Bihar News: Tejashwi's big allegation on Nitish Kumar