Farmers protest in Karnataka's Mandya over release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 12:05 PM IST
Farmers in Karnataka's Mandya staged a protest a day after the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) passed an interim order asking Karnataka to release 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu daily for the next 15 days till September 2. The Cauvery water issue has been a controversial issue between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu for decades and they have been locked in a battle over the sharing of water from the Cauvery River, which is a major source of irrigation and drinking water for millions of people in the region.
