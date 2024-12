videoDetails

Farmers To Resume 'Delhi Chalo' Protest March

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 14, 2024, 10:52 AM IST

Farmers will again march towards Delhi from Haryana's Shambhu border today... This will be the third time in a month when farmers will try to march towards Delhi... Earlier, twice the police had forced the farmers to retreat... Now, group of 101 farmers will try to march towards Delhi...