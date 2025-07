videoDetails

Farooq Abdullah's Tika statement erupts controversy

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 25, 2025, 04:34 PM IST

Such a plan has been activated to provoke Muslims in the name of 'teeka'..'cap' and 'minar'... whose aim is to provoke Bhaijaan.. and the provocative brigade is engaged in this work... which is adding different arguments on different issues and saying that the target of all is Muslims.. this is not the first time..