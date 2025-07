videoDetails

Father kills daughter Tennis Player Radhika Yadav over academy's success

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 11, 2025, 08:04 PM IST

A heartbreaking news has come from Gurugram, Haryana, where tennis player Radhika Yadav was shot dead by her own father. Out of the five bullets fired from the licensed revolver, three hit Radhika.