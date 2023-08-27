trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2654306
NewsVideos
videoDetails

“Festive season in India started on August 23…” PM Modi at B20 Summit in Delhi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 27, 2023, 04:00 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the B20 Summit on August 27. He said that the festive season in India started on August 23 when India landed on the south pole of Moon.
Follow Us

All Videos

Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra step out for dinner date in Mumbai
play icon1:7
Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra step out for dinner date in Mumbai
India officially hands over B20 presidency to Brazil
play icon3:19
India officially hands over B20 presidency to Brazil
PM Modi comments on Chandrayaan 3 in Mann Ki Baat
play icon13:9
PM Modi comments on Chandrayaan 3 in Mann Ki Baat
Drone Conspiracy foiled in Rajasthan
play icon1:19
Drone Conspiracy foiled in Rajasthan
ISRO gave good news on the success of Chandrayaan 3!
play icon13:58
ISRO gave good news on the success of Chandrayaan 3!

Trending Videos

Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra step out for dinner date in Mumbai
play icon1:7
Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra step out for dinner date in Mumbai
India officially hands over B20 presidency to Brazil
play icon3:19
India officially hands over B20 presidency to Brazil
PM Modi comments on Chandrayaan 3 in Mann Ki Baat
play icon13:9
PM Modi comments on Chandrayaan 3 in Mann Ki Baat
Drone Conspiracy foiled in Rajasthan
play icon1:19
Drone Conspiracy foiled in Rajasthan
ISRO gave good news on the success of Chandrayaan 3!
play icon13:58
ISRO gave good news on the success of Chandrayaan 3!