FIFA awards 2022: Messi crowned Best Men's and Alexia took home Best Women's Player award

|Updated: Feb 28, 2023, 05:35 PM IST
FIFA awards 2022: Messi crowned Best Men's and Alexia took home Best Women's Player award Argentina and Paris St-Germain forward Lionel Messi has been named men's player of the year at the 2022 Best FIFA Awards. The 35-year-old beat French forwards Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema to the prize. Messi captained Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar, and scored 27 goals in 49 games for club and country in 2021-22.

