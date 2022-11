FIFA World Cup 2022: What is the OneLove Armband and Why did FIFA ban it?

| Updated: Nov 30, 2022, 01:45 PM IST

The 'OneLove' armbands have been in the news ever since the 2022 FIFA World Cup kicked off. Once the captains of the European countries announced their decision to wear the armband, FIFA threatened to issue yellow cards to the players wearing it. Therefore, the players have refrained from using it at the tournament. Watch the video to know about the 'OneLove' armband controversy.