NewsVideos

FIFA World Cup: Why are these superstars missing the season?

|Updated: Oct 14, 2022, 03:15 PM IST
The 2022 FIFA World Cup is just a few weeks away. However, there are some players who might miss the World Cup due to injury.

All Videos

Gyanvapi Case: Varanasi court rejects plea seeking carbon-dating on 'Shivling'
13:58
Gyanvapi Case: Varanasi court rejects plea seeking carbon-dating on 'Shivling'
45pc loans under scheme 'Mudra' were given to women: Nirmala Sitharaman
45pc loans under scheme 'Mudra' were given to women: Nirmala Sitharaman
Carbon Dating: Today's big day for Gyanvapi Case
12:32
Carbon Dating: Today's big day for Gyanvapi Case
Kazakh Minister calls India's position on Russia-Ukraine conflict 'balanced', hails bilateral ties
Kazakh Minister calls India's position on Russia-Ukraine conflict 'balanced', hails bilateral ties
"No good relations at cost of India's integrity": MoS Lekhi slams Pak at Astana meet

Trending Videos

13:58
Gyanvapi Case: Varanasi court rejects plea seeking carbon-dating on 'Shivling'
45pc loans under scheme 'Mudra' were given to women: Nirmala Sitharaman
12:32
Carbon Dating: Today's big day for Gyanvapi Case
Kazakh Minister calls India's position on Russia-Ukraine conflict 'balanced', hails bilateral ties
"No good relations at cost of India's integrity": MoS Lekhi slams Pak at Astana meet
sports videos,