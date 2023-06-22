NewsVideos
“Film is highly disappointing…” Actor Sunil Lahri on fire over Adipurush row

|Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 03:55 PM IST
Actor Sunil Lahri, who played Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, lashed out at makers of Adipurush citing that the film was highly disappointed. He said, “I didn’t like the film (Adipurush) in any way. From the characters to the execution, everything is without logic. I don’t know for whom they have made this film. They made Lord Hanuman speak the language of the streets. Ravan is shown beating iron, is he a blacksmith?”

