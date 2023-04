videoDetails

| Updated: Apr 20, 2023, 01:43 PM IST

Filmmaker Yash Chopra's wife Pamela Chopra passes away at 85 | Zee News English Yash Chopra's wife Pamela Chopra, who was recently seen making an appearance in The Romantics, passed away at age of 85. She was actively involved in the music of films made by her husband as she was a singer. She breathed her last at a Mumbai hospital.