“Filthy Questions Were Asked…” Mahua Moitra Furiously Walks Out Of Committee Hearing

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 03, 2023, 02:00 PM IST
TMC MP Mahua Moitra, who appeared before Parliament Ethics Committee over Cash for Query allegations, slammed the line of questioning by the panel. Opposition parties MPs including TMC MP Mahua Moitra and BSP MP Danish Ali, walked out from the Parliament Ethics Committee meeting.
