videoDetails

Final figures of SIR released in Bihar: 65 lakh voters removed

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 28, 2025, 05:22 PM IST

Bihar Voter List Revision: Final figures of SIR released, chaos in entire Bihar! Election Commission has released the final figures of the first phase of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar. According to this, there are a total of 7.24 crore voters in Bihar after voter revision. Names of 65 lakh voters have been removed. Those whose names have been removed include dead, displaced and foreign voters.