FINALLY! Bipasha announces her pregnancy news with Karan Singh Grover

Bipasha Basu is expecting her first baby. She and her husband Karan Singh Grover took to Instagram to share photos from a maternity shoot as they cradled her baby bump.

| Updated: Aug 16, 2022, 10:41 PM IST

