“Fingers crossed” Indian community in US conducts prayers as Chandrayaan-3 prepares for moon landing

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 23, 2023, 11:20 AM IST
History is in making as India’s lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 will make a soft landing on the Moon’s surface on Aug 23. If successful, India will become the first nation to reach the less-explored south pole of the Moon. Well-wishers across the world are praying for the successful landing of the Chandrayaan-3’s Lander Module. In Virginia, United States, a special ‘Havan’ was performed by Indian Americans for the mission’s success.
