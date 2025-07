videoDetails

FIR filed against Cricketer Yash Dayal

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 25, 2025, 11:12 AM IST

Cricketer Yash Dayal's troubles increase. FIR has been filed against Yash Dayal in Jaipur. A girl from Jaipur has accused him of rape. Case has been filed on the complaint of the victim. Accused of rape by luring her with a job.