Fire at Hoisery Factory on Hazuri Road; Firefighters on Scene in Ludhiana

|Updated: Jan 30, 2024, 01:15 PM IST
A fire broke out at a hoisery factory on Hazuri Road in Ludhiana, Punjab. Firefighters are on the scene, working to control and extinguish the flames. The incident has raised concerns, and efforts are underway to assess the extent of the damage and ensure the safety of the surrounding area.

