Fire breaks out at PVC waste site in Delhi, no casualties reported

A fire broke out in PVC waste site near Delhi's Nangloi in Kamruddin Nagar on August 26. No casualties have been reported in the incident so far. Around 13 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

| Updated: Aug 27, 2022, 07:40 PM IST

A fire broke out in PVC waste site near Delhi's Nangloi in Kamruddin Nagar on August 26. No casualties have been reported in the incident so far. Around 13 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.