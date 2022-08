Fire breaks out in a toy factory in Inderlok area of Delhi

On August 31, a fire started in a toy factory in Delhi's Inderlok neighbourhood. 14 fire fighters were dispatched right away to put out the fire.

| Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 06:20 PM IST

