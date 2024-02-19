trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2722757
Fire Breaks Out In Gujarat: Blaze Erupts In Palanpur Market Yard

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 19, 2024, 11:55 AM IST
In a concerning development, the Palanpur market yard in Gujarat witnesses its first fire incident. The flames have sparked emergency response efforts as firefighters are actively engaged in extinguishing the blaze.

