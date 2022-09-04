NewsVideos

Fire breaks out in tent house in Delhi's Rajouri Garden

On September 4, a tent home in Rajouri Garden caught fire. 23 fire fighters were dispatched right away to put out the flames. There have been no recorded casualties. The fire was categorised as being in the middle range. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

|Updated: Sep 04, 2022, 09:30 PM IST
