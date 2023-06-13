NewsVideos
Fire continues at Satpura Bhawan building in Bhopal, no casualties reported

|Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 08:15 AM IST
A fire broke out at the Satpura Bhawan building in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh on the evening of June 12. A team of fire tenders rushed to the spot and the efforts to douse the flames are still underway. No casualties have been reported in the mishap so far and the reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained.

