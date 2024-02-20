trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723242
Fire Incident In Indore: 1 Dead, 2 Injured In Nanda Nagar Grocery Shop

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 20, 2024, 05:15 PM IST
A heartbreaking incident occurred in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, where a fire in a grocery shop spread to a house above, resulting in the death of a woman and injuring two others. The incident took place in the Nanda Nagar area under Pardeshipura police station's jurisdiction on Tuesday. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

