trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2713010
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Fire Incident Reported in Upper Section of Satguru School, Ajmer, Rajasthan

|Updated: Jan 23, 2024, 03:45 PM IST
Follow Us
A sudden fire broke out in the upper part of Ajmer's Panchsheel Astitva Kids Sadhguru School due to a short circuit. The ticket and back offices are operational, and the cause of the fire is unknown. District SP Chunaram Jat and ASP Vaibhav Sharma swiftly responded, evacuating employees safely. The affected area includes ticketing, cargo, and the school's basement, which had concluded activities at the time of the incident.

All Videos

Republic Day Flypast 51 IAF Aircraft, Including 29 Fighters, Set to Soar the Skies
Play Icon0:32
Republic Day Flypast 51 IAF Aircraft, Including 29 Fighters, Set to Soar the Skies
CM Himanta instructs DGP to register FIR against Rahul Gandhi
Play Icon9:12
CM Himanta instructs DGP to register FIR against Rahul Gandhi
Additional troops of ATS-RAF deployed in Ram Mandir
Play Icon3:46
Additional troops of ATS-RAF deployed in Ram Mandir
A Burmese Army aircraft crashes at Lengpui Airport
Play Icon0:52
A Burmese Army aircraft crashes at Lengpui Airport
CM Nitish suddenly reaches Raj Bhavan to meet Governor
Play Icon2:43
CM Nitish suddenly reaches Raj Bhavan to meet Governor

Trending Videos

Republic Day Flypast 51 IAF Aircraft, Including 29 Fighters, Set to Soar the Skies
play icon0:32
Republic Day Flypast 51 IAF Aircraft, Including 29 Fighters, Set to Soar the Skies
CM Himanta instructs DGP to register FIR against Rahul Gandhi
play icon9:12
CM Himanta instructs DGP to register FIR against Rahul Gandhi
Additional troops of ATS-RAF deployed in Ram Mandir
play icon3:46
Additional troops of ATS-RAF deployed in Ram Mandir
A Burmese Army aircraft crashes at Lengpui Airport
play icon0:52
A Burmese Army aircraft crashes at Lengpui Airport
CM Nitish suddenly reaches Raj Bhavan to meet Governor
play icon2:43
CM Nitish suddenly reaches Raj Bhavan to meet Governor