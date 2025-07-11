Advertisement
Firing At Kapil Sharma's Cafe in Canada

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 11, 2025, 08:02 PM IST
The fierce firing outside the new cafe opened by famous comedian Kapil Sharma in Surrey city of British Columbia, Canada has shocked everyone. This incident happened just a few days after the inauguration of the cafe. The good thing is that no one died in this incident. But this news has shocked many people in Canada and India including Kapil Sharma. Harjeet Singh Ladi has taken the responsibility of this attack. This matter is serious because Harjeet Singh Ladi is not an ordinary person but a dreaded terrorist whose name is included in the most wanted list of India's National Investigation Agency (NIA).

