trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2708521
NewsVideos
videoDetails

First Flight to Ayodhya: Devotees Witness Hanuman's Attire at Ahmedabad Airport

|Updated: Jan 11, 2024, 10:40 AM IST
Follow Us
Gujarat: With the inauguration of the Ram Temple approaching soon, there is tremendous enthusiasm among the people. As the first flight to Ayodhya took off from Ahmedabad, devotees arrived at the airport adorned in the attire of Lord Rama, Lakshmana, Sita, and Hanuman. The anticipation and fervor surrounding this sacred journey were palpable, marking a significant moment in the lead-up to the grand inauguration of the Ram Temple.

All Videos

First Flight takes off to Ayodhya from Ahmedabad
Play Icon0:49
First Flight takes off to Ayodhya from Ahmedabad
Congress to not attend Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha
Play Icon1:35
Congress to not attend Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha
Know TOP 100 Latest News of the day
Play Icon9:39
Know TOP 100 Latest News of the day
Watch your horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon6:12
Watch your horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Watch Jyotish Guru and know how Tilak can tell about your day?
Play Icon7:28
Watch Jyotish Guru and know how Tilak can tell about your day?

Trending Videos

First Flight takes off to Ayodhya from Ahmedabad
play icon0:49
First Flight takes off to Ayodhya from Ahmedabad
Congress to not attend Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha
play icon1:35
Congress to not attend Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha
Know TOP 100 Latest News of the day
play icon9:39
Know TOP 100 Latest News of the day
Watch your horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon6:12
Watch your horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Watch Jyotish Guru and know how Tilak can tell about your day?
play icon7:28
Watch Jyotish Guru and know how Tilak can tell about your day?