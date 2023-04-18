NewsVideos
First Look: Here Is The Appearance Of India's First Apple Store | Apple’s First Retail Store

Apr 18, 2023
First Look: Here Is The Appearance Of India's First Apple Store | Apple’s First Retail Store Here is the first look video on previewed Apple BKC, the first Apple Store in India. Located in Mumbai’s bustling Bandra Kurla Complex financial, arts, and entertainment district, Apple BKC will serve as a dynamic space where customers can come together, explore Apple products and services, enjoy exceptional service, and learn how to get more out of their devices through free Today at Apple sessions.

