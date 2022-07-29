First Made-in-India aircraft carrier ‘INS Vikrant’ ready to commission
1st indigenous aircraft carrier Vikrant delivered to Navy. Vikrant has been built with 76% indigenisation, at a cost of about Rs 20,000 cr, & will significantly enhance the Navy’s presence in the Indian Ocean Region. It will be commissioned next month.
1st indigenous aircraft carrier Vikrant delivered to Navy. Vikrant has been built with 76% indigenisation, at a cost of about Rs 20,000 cr, & will significantly enhance the Navy’s presence in the Indian Ocean Region. It will be commissioned next month.