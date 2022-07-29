NewsVideos

First Made-in-India aircraft carrier ‘INS Vikrant’ ready to commission

1st indigenous aircraft carrier Vikrant delivered to Navy. Vikrant has been built with 76% indigenisation, at a cost of about Rs 20,000 cr, & will significantly enhance the Navy’s presence in the Indian Ocean Region. It will be commissioned next month.

|Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 10:03 PM IST
