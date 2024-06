videoDetails

First Picture of terrorist attack in Russia surface

| Updated: Jun 24, 2024, 02:54 PM IST

Terrorist Attack in Russia Update: Terrorist attack in Russia once again. Church, synagogue, police post attacked in Dagestan. 15 people including 6 police officers killed. 6 terrorists killed so far. ISIS took responsibility. Security put on high alert in Dagestan. Tanks seen on roads. Provinces completely blocked. Movement on roads stopped. Picture of the terrorist of this attack has surfaced.