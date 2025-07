videoDetails

First picture of terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 28, 2025, 03:52 PM IST

There is a lot of uproar in the Parliament. The opposition is adamant to discuss Operation Sindoor. During this, the Parliament had to be adjourned due to sloganeering by the opposition in the Lok Sabha. Meanwhile, Shah-Rijiju suddenly arrived to meet the Speaker! The commotion intensified!