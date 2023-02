videoDetails

First public appearance, newlyweds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra spotted at airport

| Updated: Feb 08, 2023, 07:16 PM IST

Kiara Advani and husband Sidharth Malhotra made their first public appearance after getting married on Wednesday evening. The star couple, who were spotted at the Jaisalmer airport together, stepped aside for a photo-op session with the paparazzi stationed at the airport. First public appearance, newlyweds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra spotted at airport