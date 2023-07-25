trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640317
Fishermen eat dolphin after accidentally catching it in Yamuna, police nab on

|Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 02:55 PM IST
A case has been launched against four fishermen who allegedly caught and ate a dolphin by accident in the Yamuna River. A forest ranger, in his complaint, added that some passersby filmed the fishermen while they were carrying away the dolphin, the police said.
