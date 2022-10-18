Five children drown in river in Katni, Madhya Pradesh

| Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 09:50 PM IST

Five children drowned in a river in the Katni district of Madhya Pradesh on October 17. They had left their homes for a picnic on one of their friend’s birthday. When they didn't return even after dark, parents got concerned and they informed the Police. Among them, four have died and search for one more is on. Rescue operation is underway. While talking to media persons, SI Siddharth Rai said, “Yesterday around 12 pm, five children left their homes for a picnic at a ghat. When they didn't return even after the dark, parents got concerned. They looked around, and found their clothes at the ghat. After which, they immediately informed the Police. The Police reached the spot, and the search operation is going on since late night. The bodies of four of the five children who drowned in the river have been recovered. 4 bodies found so far, search for one more is on.”