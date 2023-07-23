trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2639322
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Flash Floods In Gujarat's Junagadh Sweep Away Cars, Animals, And Handcarts; IMD Issues Red Alert

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 01:48 PM IST
The town of Junagadh in Gujarat saw its worst flood in many decades after receiving significant rains on Saturday, leaving residents with a pervasive feeling of doom. Up to 8 p.m. on Saturday, the area got 241 mm of rain in only 12 hours.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Sixth accused arrested in manipur case
play icon19:27
Sixth accused arrested in manipur case
Heavy Rainfall Caused Waterlogging In Gujarat's Vadodara
play icon2:43
Heavy Rainfall Caused Waterlogging In Gujarat's Vadodara
Cricket Bookie's Residence Raided By Nagpur Police, Over ₹17 Crores Seized
play icon1:5
Cricket Bookie's Residence Raided By Nagpur Police, Over ₹17 Crores Seized
Big disclosure in Sachin's interrogation in Seema Haider case
play icon8:59
Big disclosure in Sachin's interrogation in Seema Haider case
Water Level Of Yamuna River Recorded At 205.81m At Old Yamuna Bridge, River Swells Once Again
play icon3:19
Water Level Of Yamuna River Recorded At 205.81m At Old Yamuna Bridge, River Swells Once Again
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Sixth accused arrested in manipur case
play icon19:27
Sixth accused arrested in manipur case
Heavy Rainfall Caused Waterlogging In Gujarat's Vadodara
play icon2:43
Heavy Rainfall Caused Waterlogging In Gujarat's Vadodara
Cricket Bookie's Residence Raided By Nagpur Police, Over ₹17 Crores Seized
play icon1:5
Cricket Bookie's Residence Raided By Nagpur Police, Over ₹17 Crores Seized
Big disclosure in Sachin's interrogation in Seema Haider case
play icon8:59
Big disclosure in Sachin's interrogation in Seema Haider case
Water Level Of Yamuna River Recorded At 205.81m At Old Yamuna Bridge, River Swells Once Again
play icon3:19
Water Level Of Yamuna River Recorded At 205.81m At Old Yamuna Bridge, River Swells Once Again
India,