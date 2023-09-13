trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2661748
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Flat-selling scam case: TMC leader Nusrat Jahan leaves ED office

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 13, 2023, 09:35 AM IST
Actress turned Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan, who was accused in a residential flats scam case left the Enforcement Directorate office on September 12. The federal agency had summoned her in the case related to her association as a director with a shady financial entity which allegedly duped senior citizens of several crores of rupees by promising them residential flats at reasonable rates.
Follow Us

All Videos

NSG commando conducts mock drill over Lucknow Assembly by helicopter
play icon0:58
NSG commando conducts mock drill over Lucknow Assembly by helicopter
Rajasthan Accident Breaking: Major road accident near Bharatpur, 11 people died after bus overturned
play icon0:39
Rajasthan Accident Breaking: Major road accident near Bharatpur, 11 people died after bus overturned
Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Warns Those Insulting Sanatana Dharma
play icon2:25
Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Warns Those Insulting Sanatana Dharma
Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana: 780 senior citizens of Delhi are leaving for Rameswaram, says Delhi CM Kejriwal
play icon1:13
Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana: 780 senior citizens of Delhi are leaving for Rameswaram, says Delhi CM Kejriwal
BSF’s 18-member team to scale world’s 8th highest peak Mt Manaslu in Nepal
play icon1:53
BSF’s 18-member team to scale world’s 8th highest peak Mt Manaslu in Nepal

Trending Videos

NSG commando conducts mock drill over Lucknow Assembly by helicopter
play icon0:58
NSG commando conducts mock drill over Lucknow Assembly by helicopter
Rajasthan Accident Breaking: Major road accident near Bharatpur, 11 people died after bus overturned
play icon0:39
Rajasthan Accident Breaking: Major road accident near Bharatpur, 11 people died after bus overturned
Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Warns Those Insulting Sanatana Dharma
play icon2:25
Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Warns Those Insulting Sanatana Dharma
Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana: 780 senior citizens of Delhi are leaving for Rameswaram, says Delhi CM Kejriwal
play icon1:13
Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana: 780 senior citizens of Delhi are leaving for Rameswaram, says Delhi CM Kejriwal
BSF’s 18-member team to scale world’s 8th highest peak Mt Manaslu in Nepal
play icon1:53
BSF’s 18-member team to scale world’s 8th highest peak Mt Manaslu in Nepal