Floral Celebration at Shri Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony

|Updated: Jan 22, 2024, 02:20 PM IST
Experience the joyous occasion as flowers cascade from Lata Mangeshkar Chowk to Ram Ki Paidi during the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple.

Ram Lalla Idol's Enchanting Look After Pran Pratistha
Play Icon0:31
Ram Lalla Idol's Enchanting Look After Pran Pratistha
PM Modi Performs Rituals at Shri Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony in Ayodhya
Play Icon1:8
PM Modi Performs Rituals at Shri Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony in Ayodhya
First aarti of Ramlala in grand temple
Play Icon6:8
First aarti of Ramlala in grand temple
PM Modi at Shri Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony
Play Icon0:31
PM Modi at Shri Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony
Indian Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar Joins Shri Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony
Play Icon0:31
 Indian Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar Joins Shri Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

