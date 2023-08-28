trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2654550
“For Law & Order, force deployment has been done…” IG Rajendra Kumar ahead of VHP Yatra

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 28, 2023, 10:25 AM IST
Ahead of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad Yatra in Haryana’s Nuh, South Range Rewari Inspector General Rajendra Kumar on August 27 said that the Local and State Administration denied the permission for the yatra. He further mentioned that Law and Order, force deployment has been done in the area.”
