Former ISRO chief, K Sivan congratulates on success of Chandrayaan-3 mission

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 23, 2023, 07:10 PM IST
Former ISRO chief, K Sivan congratulates on the successful landing of ISRO's third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 on the moon "We are really excited...We have been waiting for this moment for a long time. I am very happy," he says
UP CM Yogi Adityanath shares his emotions on Chandrayaan-3 Mission
UP CM Yogi Adityanath shares his emotions on Chandrayaan-3 Mission
Goosebumps Guaranteed: Watch The Moments When Chandrayaan 3 Landed On The Moon
Goosebumps Guaranteed: Watch The Moments When Chandrayaan 3 Landed On The Moon
Chandrayaan-3: PM Narendra Modi Watches Vikram Lander's Moon Landing Virtually
Chandrayaan-3: PM Narendra Modi Watches Vikram Lander's Moon Landing Virtually
Chandrayaan 3 Landing Time: Countdown to moon landing, EXCLUSIVE picture
Chandrayaan 3 Landing Time: Countdown to moon landing, EXCLUSIVE picture
Chandrayaan-3: Billions Of Indians Excited For Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing
Chandrayaan-3: Billions Of Indians Excited For Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing

