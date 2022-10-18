NewsVideos

Former J&K Dy CM Kavinder Gupta terms killing of non-local labourers in valley ‘unfortunate’

|Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 10:00 PM IST
Former Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta termed killing of two non-local labourers in the valley unfortunate. Speaking to ANI, Gupta said, “Killing of non-local labourers Monish Kumar and Ram Sagar is unfortunate and wrong. I also feel that these are also done on the basis of statements given by leaders sitting in Kashmir. They should stop giving such statements and advocating for Pakistan.” “Security forces reinstated peace in Kashmir once again through hard work. But with such incidents, efforts will be disrupted. These issues should be taken seriously so that nobody carries out such incidents. Search op should be done and such people should be found,” he added.

