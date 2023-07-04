trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2630685
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa Warns Protest In Every District If No Implementation Of 5 Guarantees

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 04:30 PM IST
Former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP leader BS Yediyurappa on July 04 said that if in the upcoming week, the Congress-led Karnataka government does not take any action regarding the implementation of their 5 demands then BJP will protest in every district of the state.
