हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
ଓଡ଼ିଶା
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
Web Stories
LIVE TV
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
Latest
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
Election
IPL 2023
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
Mobility
Health Summit & Infra Awards
Diabytes
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Games
Latest
India
Election
IPL 2023
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
Mobility
Health Summit & Infra Awards
Diabytes
Technology
Games
NEW
Latest
India
Election
IPL 2023
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
Mobility
Health Summit & Infra Awards
Diabytes
Technology
Games
X
News
Videos
videoDetails
Former PM H. D. Deve Gowda on casting his vote
|
Updated:
May 10, 2023, 02:45 PM IST
Former PM HD Devegowda says I came to this village, it is a small village, on ground development has taken place.
×
All Videos
6:44
Court hearing on Imran Khan begins, more than 250 PTI supporters arrested
1:45
Actor Kicha Sudeepa arrives to cast his vote, talks about Karnataka voting
1:12
Strict action on Imran's supporters in Rawalpindi
2:49
Internet service shut all over Pakistan
6:0
Pakistan government holds press conference on Imran Khan's arrest, says, 'many serious allegations on Imran'
Trending Videos
6:44
Court hearing on Imran Khan begins, more than 250 PTI supporters arrested
1:45
Actor Kicha Sudeepa arrives to cast his vote, talks about Karnataka voting
1:12
Strict action on Imran's supporters in Rawalpindi
2:49
Internet service shut all over Pakistan
6:0
Pakistan government holds press conference on Imran Khan's arrest, says, 'many serious allegations on Imran'