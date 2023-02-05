videoDetails

Formula E cars arrive in Hyderabad, India all set for 1st ever Formula E race | Zee News English

| Updated: Feb 05, 2023, 02:23 PM IST

India is ready to host its first Formula E race in Hyderabad. The motor racing event is set to be held at the racetrack located around Hussainsagar in Hyderabad on February 11. Meanwhile, the preparations for the racing event are ongoing, and the shipment of electric cars has reached the city with the help of Hyderabad Airport. Formula E cars arrive in Hyderabad, India all set for 1st ever Formula E race | Zee News English