Four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, safely docks with space station

| Updated: Oct 07, 2022, 07:26 PM IST

A four-member SpaceX Crew Dragon team safely docked with the ISS. They were then moved aboard to begin a five-month science mission. The team included two American NASA astronauts, Japanese astronaut, and a Russian cosmonaut. Following a 29-hour flight to the ISS, the two vehicles circled the globe some 250 miles above Earth.