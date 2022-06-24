Four new corals recorded from Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Scientists from the the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI), have recorded four species of azooxanthellate corals for the first time from the waters of Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Azooxanthellate corals derive nourishment not from the sun but from capturing different forms of plankton.

| Updated: Jun 24, 2022, 12:00 AM IST

