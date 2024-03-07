NewsVideos
Free Electricity Bills And Subsidies In Delhi: AAP Leader Atishi Announces Extension Until 2024-2025

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 07, 2024, 05:35 PM IST
Watch: AAP leader and minister Atishi joyfully announces that the Delhi cabinet has decided to extend the provision of free electricity bills and subsidies for the people of Delhi into the fiscal year 2024-2025. This decision aims to bring relief and support to the residents of the capital city.

