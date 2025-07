videoDetails

Freight Train Carrying Diesel catches Fire In Tamil Nadu

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 13, 2025, 11:16 AM IST

Massive fire accident in Tamil Nadu! Stampede ensued! A freight train carrying diesel from Chennai Port caught fire near Thiruvallur on Sunday. Four coaches of the train derailed and the fire broke out at the same time. Fire brigade and rescue teams reached the spot and efforts are on to control the fire.